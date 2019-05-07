How To Add A PRO Wireless Mic To A Smartphone

The cameras in our smartphones have gotten so good that they make a great replacement for many needs—especially video recording for things like mobile journalism, interviews and vlogs. However, as good as the cameras have gotten, even the best on-board microphone still pales in comparison to a lavalier mic for talking heads.

The challenge, though, is that professional mics aren’t designed for smartphones, and simply plugging them in rarely works. There used to be only one good solution involving multiple annoying clunky pieces. But now there are multiple ways to get the job done, easier and better than ever. I cover two great examples in this video (and still show off the old way, as it does have its own advantages, too)!

In other videos from the past couple of weeks, I did an autofocus test with the new full-frame LUMIX S1:



An unboxing and complete tutorial of the battery grip for the LUMIX S1 and S1R:



Explored an awesome new RGB light:



And showed off what I do when I work with international schools on an ongoing education project:



SOCIAL MEDIA

facebook.com/photojoseph

twitter.com/photojoseph

instagram.com/photojoseph