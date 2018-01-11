Hasselblad Masters Awards 2018 Winners Announced

Photo by Jorge de la Torriente, Miami, USA, winner in the Aerial category of the Hasselblad Masters Awards 2018.

Hasselblad has announced the Masters Awards 2018 winners. One photographer in each of 11 categories in the global professional photography competition was awarded the Hasselblad Master designation, among a record-setting 30,000-plus submissions.

Here’s the list of this year’s winning photographers and their outstanding images:

Hasselblad Masters 2018, Aerial: Jorge de la Torriente, Miami, USA (image above)

These “Hasselblad Master” photographers will be brand ambassadors for the next two years. They have also earned a Hasselblad medium-format camera, with an invitation to work on a collaborative Hasselblad project, which will be printed in the biannual Hasselblad Masters book. The winners will be presented with their awards at a special event at Photokina 2018 in Cologne, Germany.

The winners are chosen by a combination of a public vote and a jury comprised of professional photographers and industry leaders. This year’s jury included:

Tom Oldham – Photographer

Ali Rajabi – Past Master

Martin Hausler – Photographer

Katrina Belkina – Past Master

Swee Oh – Past Master

Lars van de Goor – Past Master

Tim Flach – Photographer

Kevin Then – Photographer

Bara Prasilova – Past Master

Damien Demolder – Journalist

Blair Bunting – Photographer

Hans van Ommeren – Past Master

Mads Nissen – Photographer

Kevin Raber – Journalist

Learn more about this prestigious competition at hasselblad.com/masters

See the press release below:

9 Jan 2018

HASSELBLAD ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF MASTERS AWARDS 2018

Hasselblad Masters is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions. The winners are chosen through a combination of a public vote and a professional Masters Jury – comprised internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts.

Every Hasselblad Masters award winner will hold the title of ‘Hasselblad Master’ and be a brand ambassador for two years. In addition, they will receive a brand new Hasselblad medium format camera and be invited to shoot for a collaborative project with Hasselblad. This project will be printed and released in the bi-annual Hasselblad Masters book.

Winners will receive their awards, medium format cameras, and trophies at a special Photokina 2018 ceremony in Cologne, Germany this September.

Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad Marketing Manager: “Over 30,000 images were submitted to this year’s competition and that was a record, we are glad to see the competition is growing every year.”

Masters Jury member and professional photographer Tom Oldham said: “It really struck me how progressive many of the entries were this year and how far the entrants were willing to push the brief. These were the photographers who caught my eye – the ballsy, out-there risk-takers who make compelling pictures that refuse to be ignored. I’m proud to have helped to get this great kit into their hands – their images deserve it.”

The Hasselblad Masters Awards 2018 winners are:

The Hasselblad Masters Awards 2018 jury are:

ABOUT HASSELBLAD

Founded in 1941, Hasselblad is the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras and lenses. Made in Sweden, Hasselblad cameras are renowned for their iconic ergonomic design, uncompromising image quality and Swedish craftsmanship. For over half a century Hasselblad cameras have captured some of the world’s most iconic images – including the first landing on the moon – and helped shape the way we look at the world through genuine photographic artistry. Trusted by NASA and used by the greatest photographers in the world, Hasselblad continues to create products with uncompromising image quality that inspire.

The Hasselblad H Camera System with its professional lens family and unique advancements is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive digital camera system of its kind available today. Hasselblad was the first to launch the fully integrated medium format camera system incorporating the latest in CMOS sensor technology. In 2016 Hasselblad launched the H6D, a technological feat with an all new electronic platform, delivering superior craftsmanship and image quality. Later the same year, Hasselblad introduced the world’s first compact mirrorless digital medium format camera – the X1D. Hasselblad’s X1D sensor recently benchmarked the highest score in the history of DxO Mark’s independent testing.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hasselblad is a global brand with offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Copenhagen, Hamburg and Shenzhen with distributors throughout the world.

