“Go Wide” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Published December 2, 2021
Congratulations to photographer Martin Wacker for the image, “Stairs To Suspense,” winner of our Photo Challenge #19: Go Wide.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Night Lights.”  Submit your best abstract photographs of city lights and holiday displays by December 31.

"Stairs To Suspense" by Martin Wacker

