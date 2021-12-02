“Go Wide” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Congratulations to photographer Martin Wacker for the image, “Stairs To Suspense,” winner of our Photo Challenge #19: Go Wide.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Night Lights.” Submit your best abstract photographs of city lights and holiday displays by December 31.