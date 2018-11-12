Getting Started With Video For Photographers

For many still photographers, especially those who’ve been doing it for a really long time, the idea of starting to shoot video is a big, scary thing. Yes, there are a lot more components and considerations when shooting video than with still photos, but in many ways, it isn’t all that different than traditional photography. That big red button doesn’t have to be that scary after all! This video is a live seminar I gave at a store in Boston. If you’ve been intrigued by video but are reluctant to push the red button, watch this video to learn how to get started.

It’s been a while since I posted, so here are a few other things you may have missed. The LUMIX GH5, GH5S and G9 got their October updates:

Lightroom CC also got another great update:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMMI9k_XdPQ

We checked out a set of rental Veydra lenses for cinematography:

We played with the RONIN-S:

Checked out a new light from FalconEyes:

…and had a few Live Training videos on FiLMiC Pro sessions 1901, 1902, and 1903:

Follow PhotoJoseph On Social Media

facebook.com/photojoseph

twitter.com/photojoseph

instagram.com/photojoseph