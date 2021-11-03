“Getting Closer” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

By Staff
Published November 3, 2021
Published in Blog

Congratulations to photographer Lorenzo Cassina for the image, “Watermelon Wrapping,” winner of our Photo Challenge #18: Getting Closer.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Go Wide.”  Submit your best photographs taken with wide angle lenses now through November 30.

"Watermelon Wrapping" by Lorenzo Cassina

