Fujifilm GFX 100’s Massive 100-Megapixel Resolution

If your favorite camera is your smartphone, you may wonder why someone would pay $10,000 for a camera. Though that price tag might be out of reach for most of us, there are reasons why pros drop that kind of cash on a medium format system.

For starters, the Fujifilm GFX 100 produces 100-megapixel files, enough for pretty much any end use imaginable. That’s the kind of flexibility pros want to offer their clients to set them apart from the competition.

What’s it like shooting with a medium format mirrorless camera? Dave Pardue at our network site Imaging Resource took the Fujifilm GFX 100 to the Outer Banks of North Carolina back in January for hands-on testing. Pardue was impressed with both the image quality and the camera’s handling, as well as the lenses provided for the test.

Yes, the Fujifilm GFX 100 is expensive, but it’s actually not a crazy price compared to other medium format cameras. “There’s really nothing like the GFX 100 anywhere near this price,” Pardue concludes.

To get a better understanding of the camera from a technical perspective, check out the in-depth review at Imaging Resource.