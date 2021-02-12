Friday Fun: Watch This Amazing Macro Photography Video of Melting Snowflakes in Reverse

Since a lot of people, particularly those on the East Coast of the US, are using this winter to brush up on their snow photography we’ve shared five tips on how to capture snowy scenes, and a fun DIY hack that lets you use a smartphone to shoot extreme close-ups of snowflakes. Now here’s something winter photography-related you can just sit back and enjoy on a Friday: an amazing, highly detailed macro video showing melting snowflakes in reverse.

The accelerated time-lapse video below is from Another Perspective and was captured using a Sony a6300, 90mm Macro and 60mm 2:1 Macro Laowa lens. We first spotted the clip on My Modern Met.

There’s something hypnotic about watching the slowed down process of these delicate icy flakes seemingly coming to life as the footage plays back in reverse. If you have snow in your area, maybe this idea is something you can try to shoot on your own this weekend. And as we already showed you, you don’t, necessarily, need an expensive camera to do it.