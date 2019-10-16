Five Reasons Why A 24-105mm Zoom Lens Is A Must Have

I recently found this video by Mads Peter Iversen while researching popular focal ranges for zoom lenses and thoroughly enjoyed what he put together. In this video, Iversen breaks down why he relies so heavily on his 24-105mm zoom lens. His explanations and illustrative photos are quite wonderful and, if I’m being honest, it has me considering whether I should invest in a 24-105mm zoom lens again. The last time I owned such a lens was back in my Canon days, before switching to Sony.