“Fall Color” Photo Challenge Winner Marnic Bex

Congratulations to Marnic Bex for the submission, “Orange Clouds,” winner of our Photo Challenge #6: Fall Color.

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Stormy Weather.” Submit your best photos of autumn foliage and landscapes through November 30.