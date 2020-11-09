“Fall Color” Photo Challenge Winner Marnic Bex

Published November 9, 2020
Congratulations to Marnic Bex for the submission, “Orange Clouds,” winner of our Photo Challenge #6: Fall Color

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many photos as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Stormy Weather.” Submit your best photos of autumn foliage and landscapes through November 30.

"Orange Clouds" by Marnic Bex

