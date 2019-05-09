Easy Access To Shooting Raw Photos (iOS)

It goes without saying that today’s mobile phones have seriously impressive camera sensors, optics and software that have been optimized to deliver stunning photos. Apple is no stranger to this space and is often credited as pushing the mobile photography space forward. You can’t walk down a street in New York City without seeing giant billboard prints of photos taken with an iPhone, which is pretty impressive when you realize just how diminutive the phone’s camera sensor size is.

With that said, did you know that if your default action is to launch Apple’s built-in camera app, you’re leaving a lot of camera data on the table. When Apple announced iOS 10 in 2016, one of the lesser touted features was the ability for camera app developers to shoot in JPEG and DNG (Adobe’s Digital Negative file format), which would allow users to access and edit the full camera sensor data of a photo taken with the iPhone.

The problem is that Apple confoundedly hasn’t included Raw support with its own camera app, which means that you still need to use a third-party app that has built support for shooting and editing Raw photos. While there are myriad apps to choose from, I’ve been a longtime fan of Adobe Lightroom Mobile, especially because of a nifty widget that allows quick access to the app’s camera (which supports shooting in Raw). Here’s a quick guide on how to set it up.

1. Launch Adobe Lightroom Mobile and enter the camera. Tap on the file format badge and toggle the switch to DNG. This is a sticky setting, so Lightroom will remember what you chose until you change it again.

2. From your phone’s home screen, swipe right to view the widget dashboard. At the bottom, tap on the Edit button to see a list of all available widgets.

3. Look for “Lightroom” and tap on the “+” icon to add it. If you already have widgets in use, you can position the Lightroom widget as you see fit. Tap “Done” when you’ve added the widget.

4. Now, when you access your widget’s dashboard, you’ll see the Lightroom widget and will have easy access to the app’s Raw camera!