Digital Photo’s Your Greatest Street Scene Photo Contest Launches

First Place Prize
$1,000 cash prize
Tamrac Stratus 8 shoulder camera bag
Rogue FlashBender 2 – XL Pro Lighting System
Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits
Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo
Your winning entry as the cover image on Digital Photo Facebook page
Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery
Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo
Second Place Prize
$500 cash prize
Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits
Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo
Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery
Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo
3rd Place Prize
$250 cash prize
Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits
Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo
Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery
Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo