Digital Photo’s Your Greatest Street Scene Photo Contest Launches

In the spirit of our popular photo contests, Digital Photo wants you to take to the streets to spotlight & celebrate the beauty of the urban landscape in the month of June. Enter your best work in Digital Photo’scontest for your chance to receive recognition and win great prizes!

$1,000 cash prize

Tamrac Stratus 8 shoulder camera bag

Rogue FlashBender 2 – XL Pro Lighting System

Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits

Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo

Your winning entry as the cover image on Digital Photo Facebook page

Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery

Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo

Second Place Prize

$500 cash prize

Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits

Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo

Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery

Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo

3rd Place Prize

$250 cash prize

Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits

Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo

Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery

Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo