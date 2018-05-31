May 31, 2018

Digital Photo’s Your Greatest Street Scene Photo Contest Launches

By David Schloss
In the spirit of our popular photo contests, Digital Photo wants you to take to the streets to spotlight & celebrate the beauty of the urban landscape in the month of June. Enter your best work in Digital Photo’s Your Greatest Street Scene contest for your chance to receive recognition and win great prizes!

First Place Prize

$1,000 cash prize

Tamrac Stratus 8 shoulder camera bag

Rogue FlashBender 2 – XL Pro Lighting System

Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits

Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo

Your winning entry as the cover image on Digital Photo Facebook page

Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery

Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo

Second Place Prize

$500 cash prize

Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits

Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo

Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery

Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo

3rd Place Prize

$250 cash prize

Exclusive Outdoor Photographer VIP Membership with over $1,000 in benefits

Your image showcased in a special multi-spread feature in Digital Photo

Publication in the Digital Photo online winners’ gallery

Zinio digital one-year subscription to Digital Photo

 

