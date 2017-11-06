Digital Photo’s Your Best Shot 2017 Contest Winners Announced

Grand Prize Winner: “Lobster Landing” by Jacek Borkowski

Digital Photo is pleased to announce and congratulate the winners of the Your Best Shot 2017 photo contest. A big thank you to all of you who submitted—we’ll be sharing some of those images as a future Photo of the Day—and to our sponsors, Tamron, 500px, FlatHat, Cotton Carrier, Tamrac and SanDisk. Be sure to check out the Finalists’ Gallery.

Grand Prize Winner

“Lobster Landing” By Jacek Borkowski

“The small town of Clinton, Connecticut, has many picturesque spots. One of these places is Lobster Landing. In the summertime, they arguably serve the best lobster rolls in the state. Families will come here and spend unforgettable moments over a great meal and good wine. I’ve attempted to capture the atmosphere here, and finally one day, thanks to a little girl in a straw hat, I succeeded.”

Sony a7R II, Batis 25mm ƒ/2 lens on manual

Second Prize

“Pink Fireworks” By Greg Sullivan

“This image was captured near the cruise ship port of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. Prior to returning to our ship after touring the walled city of old Cartagena, we made a final stop at a nature park. Beautiful birds were plentiful in the wild environment. There were macaws in all colors, toucans, peacocks and flamingos. This particular bird was wandering through the shadows of the jungle foliage, pausing to preen. I caught this shot just as she fluffed her feathers, reminding me of a fireworks burst. I made minor adjustments in contrast, brightness and color, darkened the background and enhanced the brilliance of the feathered display.”

Nikon D3300, Tamron 16-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD Macro at 300mm, ƒ/6.3, 1/500 sec., ISO 800

Third Prize

“Shadow Runner” By Rick Bergstrom

“In Cuba, boxing, like baseball, is taken very seriously. While in Old Town Havana, I had the opportunity to visit one of the oldest boxing gyms to watch the athletes train and spar. One young man was running up and down the bleachers; I happened to see this great image developing, with him silhouetted against the bright wall in the background. Including the boxers sparring in the lower right adds interest to the story.”

Sony NEX-6

