“Catching Action” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Congratulations to photographer Hilee for the photograph, “Scamper,” winner of our Photo Challenge #11: Catching Action.

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Spring Wildflowers.” Submit your best floral photographs now through April 30.