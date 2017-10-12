Canon Live Learning EOS Destination Workshops For 2018

Photo by Parish Kohanim

Canon has announced its lineup for the 2018 Live Learning EOS Destination Workshops. Now in their 10th year, the workshops offer a range of topics, from portraiture to landscapes to street photography, led by top photographers specializing in those areas.

This year’s photographers, shooting in locations from Kentucky and Alaska, to Death Valley and NYC, include Erin Babnick (Death Valley Landscapes), Ken Sklute (Northern Lights), Adam Jones (Kentucky Horse Racing and Bourbon Trail), Chris Marquadt (NYC Architecture and Street Photography), Matthew Cicanese (Blue Ridge Mountain Macros) and Parish Kohanim (Portraits in the Palouse); see Digital Photo Pro’s feature on Parish Kohanim and his photography.

Participants will shoot side by side with the photographers on these multi-day workshops, with most classes comprised of 16 students or less, shooting Canon’s latest gear. There’s also an opportunity to print a favorite image on Canon pro printers.

See the full schedule below, with dates, locations and costs, which run from $1,499 to $1,999. Canon Professional Service Gold and Silver members are eligible to receive $100 off. Note that lodging, airfare and meals are not included.

Visit usa.canon.com/destinationworkshops for more info.