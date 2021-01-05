“Black & White” Photo Challenge Winner Martin Wacker

Congratulations to Martin Wacker for his photograph, “Transition,” winner of our Photo Challenge #8: Black & White.

Check out the slideshow below with our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Best Of 2020.” Have a look back through the photos you made in 2020 and submit your most successful shots, now through January 31.