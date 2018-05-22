Big Light, Little Pockets: PhotoJoseph’s New Favorite LED Light

The Aputure AL-M9 is a powerful, tiny, rechargeable LED light that fits in your pocket, lasts for hours and puts out an impressive amount of light. With a magnetized diffusion panel that doubles as a holder for colored gels, a cold-shoe + ¼-20 adapter and a handy little carrying case, this inexpensive LED is a great asset to any camera bag. It’s my new favorite accessory that now lives in my go-everywhere bag!

In another video this week, I interviewed landscape photographer Sean Bagshaw, where we discussed the road trip we were about to embark on, and also his recent trip to the Faroe Islands.

