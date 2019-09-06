And Epic Little $20 Lens

One of my favorite Youtubers out there has to be Caleb Pike of DSLR Video Shooter. Whereas most people on the platform chase all of the newest, shiniest and priciest gear on the market, Caleb takes a different approach by warming his audience up to alternative gear to consider. This video is no exception and I absolutely love it. In it, Caleb shares his experience using a lens that costs… $20. Admittedly, after watching the video, I did head over to eBay and considered picking one of these Industar 61 lenses for my Sony camera. Check it out!