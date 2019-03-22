Anatomy Of A Photo: Winter In The Dolomites

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS1/100 sec. at f/11; ISO 100February 07, 2019Dolomites Region, Italy

Photographing the Dolomites region in the winter is both immensely challenging and rewarding. The natural inclination, especially during the spring and summer, is to use a wide-angle lens. However, in the winter, you’re generally surrounded by miles of snow in all directions, making it challenging to find a composition. Also, wide-angle lenses tend to reduce the size of these gigantic mountains, especially if they’re farther away. That’s why I ended up using my super-telephoto lens for 95 percent of this trip. With it, I could tighten up on truly amazing rock formations while also introducing some very pleasing lens compression.