Anatomy Of A Photo: Watching The Weather

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM1 sec. At f/13; ISO 100April 15, 2019St. George, UT

An integral part of landscape photography is keeping your ear to the ground, so to speak, for any unusual or unique weather conditions and the effects they may have. In the case of this photo, the recent surge of rain had caused a nearby reservoir to overflow into an adjacent series of tiered rocks, creating some beautiful waterfalls in the middle of a desert. It had been a number of years since waterfalls as strong as these had surged, which made for an even more unique experience.