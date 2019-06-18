Anatomy Of A Photo: The Fish-Eye Lens

Canon EOS 5D Mark II | Canon EF 15mm f/2.8 fish-eye lensHDR at f/11; ISO 100March 11, 2009Staten Island, NY

One of my favorite lenses to use whenever I see distinct lines in a composition is the fish-eye lens. They’re possibly the most underrated lenses on the market when it comes to creative opportunities for photos. While my fish-eye lens certainly required time to become familiar with the exaggerated qualities that it introduced, it quickly became one of my most indispensable pieces of glass. I bring it with me on every shoot because I never know when a unique fish-eye opportunity will present itself.