Anatomy Of A Photo: Shooting The Aurora Borealis

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 G15 sec. at f/4; ISO 1000February 28, 2019Leknes, Norway

Photographing the aurora borealis is one of the most spectacular experiences that a landscape photographer can have. When the solar activity is strong and you have a clear, dark night sky, it requires little effort to see the dancing light. To make the most out of this celestial event, I made sure to find a location with a strong foreground and a reflective surface. Both of these elements helped add wonder to an already magical scene.