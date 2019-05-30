Anatomy Of A Photo: Post-Processing Stylization Techniques

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM½ sec. at f/13; ISO 200February 26, 2019Lofoten Islands, Norway

There are many times when, despite your best efforts, you just don’t get the best weather conditions or color. That was the case on this particularly cold and windy sunrise in northern Norway. When this happens, I tend to turn to a variety of post-processing stylization techniques to lend a helping hand. In many cases, I prefer matching my stylization choices to the mood of the photo. In this case, the split-toning color choices were selected to match the somber feeling of the location.