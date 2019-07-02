Anatomy Of A Photo: Inspiration

Canon EOS 5D Mark II | Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM1/400 sec. at f/9.0; ISO 200February 04, 2011New Hampshire, USA

It’s important to be mindful when you peruse magazines or websites. You never know where inspiration will strike and it can be helpful to remember where that source of inspiration came from down the road. As an example, years ago, I remember looking at a magazine that focused on dog sledding. Something about the images within captivated me, so I booked a dog sledding trip one frigid winter week to see what it was like. In addition to gaining the experience of sledding with these amazing animals, I also had a particular shot in mind that was inspired by a photo I saw in the book. Thankfully, the conditions came together in such a way that I was able to recreate rather faithfully on my own, and I always look back on this photo, grateful for the source of inspiration derived from that one magazine.