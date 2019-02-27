Anatomy Of A Photo: Infrared

Sony a7 (IR Conversion) | Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS1/50 sec. at f/4; ISO 100October 22, 2016Silver Falls State Park, Oregon

If you’re like me, you often sell your existing camera to help fund a new upgrade. However, the next time you plan on upgrading, think about keeping your older camera if you can and consider converting it to infrared. Rather than selling my old Sony a7, I invested in converting it to infrared and could not be happier. The conversion breathed new life into the aging camera and opened up entirely new possibilities with my landscape photography.