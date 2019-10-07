Anatomy Of A Photo: Golden Hour Light

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM160 sec. at f/8.0; ISO 400August 24, 2019Cedar Breaks National Monument, UT

It’s hard not to overstate just how important the quality and direction of light is when it comes to composing your photo. While there are lots of ways to create beautiful photos during the middle of the day, when the sun is at its highest point, I can’t help but gravitate towards shooting early in the morning or late in the day, when the sun hangs lower and its light is softer. That smaller angle of light also helps to create deep and rich shadows, which is instrumental in conveying shape and depth. I’ve shot this location many times, especially during the day. However, my favorite photos of it were taken shortly before sunset. The soft light made the colors of the hills explode and it helped create rich shadows, which sculpted the entire rock face.