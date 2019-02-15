Anatomy of a photo: Experimentation

Sony a7R II | Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS1/8 sec. at f/20; ISO 100October 26, 2016Oregon

Imagine being surrounded by hundreds of yards of neatly arranged poplar trees at the peak of the fall color season. Sounds great, right? Now, imagine yourself there after three hours. Things could get tedious at that point, right? When that happens, instead of packing up your gear, try experimenting. In this example, I played around with motion but wiggling my camera up and down during the ⅛ sec. exposure. By having fun and exploring your creative options, you can easily walk away with some spectacular results.