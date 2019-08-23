Anatomy Of A Photo: Drone Photography

DJI Mavic 2 Pro1/10 sec. at ƒ/9; ISO 100December 16, 2018Oregon

If there’s one principle that applies as much in the air as it does on the ground, it’s that layers and a strong foreground are critical, especially when photographing at wide focal lengths. One of the failings that I see most with drone photography is that depth is absent. These aerial vehicles are equipped with cameras that shoot at wide focal lengths. In my case, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro shoots at 28mm (35mm equivalent), which makes layering my composition that much more important, especially when dealing with these sweeping perspectives. By including this stream in the foreground, I established a visual cue for my viewers, taking you up the frame to the layers of rolling hills that end at the peak in the distance.