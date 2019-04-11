Anatomy Of A Photo: Changing Landscapes

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 G4 sec. at f/13; ISO 100January 24, 2019Oregon, USA

I’ve always been fascinated with finding patterns and shapes within the disorder of nature. Trees fall, rockslides occur and it all results in an ever-changing landscape to photograph. I’m especially fond of finding patterns of tree trunks that have fallen into creeks and waterfalls. There are so many ways to approach scenes like these, and that’s why I’ll always return to the same places over time. You just never know what may have changed.