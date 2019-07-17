Anatomy Of A Photo: Being Prepared

Sony a7R III | Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS1/15 sec. at f/11; ISO 100February 13, 2019Slovenia

It’s one thing to make the effort of waking up early, driving to a foreign location and hiking to your location in the dark for that sunrise shoot. You’ll get all sorts of points for that. However, it’s another to do so without fully researching the angle and directionality of the sun. Without that bit of critical information, how could you possibly gauge where you need to be with respect to your subject and, more importantly, where the sun’s rising light is forecasted to shine?

That’s why I’ve come to rely heavily on several mobile apps that have proven indispensable. Two, in particular, are PhotoPills and The Photographer’s Ephemeris. Both are available in Apple’s iOS App Store and Google’s Play Store, so you should be able to install it on your mobile phone without a problem. Admittedly, there’s a slight learning curve to fully understand how to use these apps, but the effort is worth it. With both apps, you’ll be fully equipped to forecast the elevation and direction of the sun and the moon, making it that much easier for you to plan that next sunrise shoot.