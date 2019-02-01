Adobe Lightroom CC Mobile And Depth Masks

However, amongst all of the changes and features announced, the one that has me most excited is a new addition to the Range Mask tools in Lightroom Classic. Now, in addition to Color and Luminance range masks, you can create a Depth mask to limit adjustments to the background, or bokeh area, of any compatible photo. This is a very exciting feature and it reinforces my belief that computation photography is the direction we’re headed.
You may be wondering, “What does this have to do with mobile, Brian?” and the answer is that the only photos you can currently edit the depth map information on need to be created on certain mobile devices. Currently, the Depth Range Mask is available for only those photos that have embedded depth map data. As of now, this is limited to HEIC files captured on Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus and X, Xs, Xs MAX, XR (see the list of supported Apple iPhones) using the Portrait mode in the built-in iOS camera app. However, as support for depth map data gets built into more mobile phones and cameras, we’ll see an entirely new level of localized adjustment control. Even more to the point, I believe we’ll eventually be able to change the point of focus after the photo has been taken using our mobile phones. Watch this space, friends!