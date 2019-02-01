Adobe Lightroom CC Mobile And Depth Masks

Every year, Adobe announces a bunch of updates to their suite of Creative Clouds applications at their annualconference. At last year’s (2018) show, we saw some nice updates to both Lightroom Classic CC and its younger sibling, Lightroom CC.

However, amongst all of the changes and features announced, the one that has me most excited is a new addition to the Range Mask tools in Lightroom Classic. Now, in addition to Color and Luminance range masks, you can create a Depth mask to limit adjustments to the background, or bokeh area, of any compatible photo. This is a very exciting feature and it reinforces my belief that computation photography is the direction we’re headed.