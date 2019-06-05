5 Best Photography Apps for Your Apple Device

In the world of growing technology, there are hundreds of photography apps. How do you know which ones are worth it? Below, you’ll find 5 mobile apps we think you should download on to your iPhone to help capture the perfect shot.

Helios – Magic Hour Calculator helps you calculate the ideal timing and location for Golden Hour shots, which refer to photos taken during that brief period of time just after sunrise or just before sunset. Using features like its augmented reality lens mode or built-in light meter, the app provides a calendar and map to predict the best locations for magically lit shots. The app takes weather and the positions of the sun and moon into consideration when calculating. You can download Helios in the Apple Store for $0.99.

Darkroom – Photo Editor can help you avoid getting bogged down in a multi-app workflow. That’s because the app provides RAW support, portrait editing, depth editing, depth-awareness filters, content-aware frames, batch processing and much more. With instant library sync, your photos are available in the app without having to manually upload, saving you precious time when you’re editing on-the-go. To get started, download in the Apple Store for free. In-app purchases are available.

One reason VSCO is such a popular mobile app is that it connects you to a very creative community of photographers. It also has more than 170 available presets, so it’s a photo-editing mastermind of sorts. Recreate vintage film looks by Fuji, Kodak and Film X and edit your photos or videos in one place. Explore inspiring tips and tutorials, too, while you share your work in a creative online portfolio. Download the app in the Apple Store for free. Additional in-app purchases are available.

This app lets you shoot and edit your photos using professional-grade tools, advanced camera controls and film-emulating presets. It even lets you set your exposure manually, allowing you to control ISO and shutter independently of each other. Plus, you can manually adjust white balance, focus and tone curves and create custom presets. MuseCam provides non-destructive and max-resolution editing as well as professional image adjustments. To get started, download MuseCam in the Apple Store for free. In-app purchases are available.

What makes Hyrda a powerful app, particularly in challenging, low-light conditions, is that it can merge up to 60 frames in order to make a single high-quality picture. The app includes 5 specific capture modes: Lo-Light, Zoom, Video-HDR, HDR and Hi-res. It works best when used for distant scenery or static scenes, and is available for $4.99 in the Apple Store.