2019 Tell Us Your Story Photo Contest Finalists

By Staff
Published December 12, 2019
Published in Blog
In addition to the three winning photos from the 2019 Tell Us Your Story photo contest, we’re thrilled to present this gallery of 21 finalists:

Forever And Ever

Photographer: Alina Haitu

Description: This is a picture that I took at a wedding I was shooting. I named it “Forever and Ever” because of the great service I attended while taking pictures. The groom and bride were encouraged to do everything they can and go above and beyond to keep their marriage and love strong forever. I was really impressed by the tears that were coming down the bride’s face and the simple yet powerful Bible verses used to help them remember this day! It was a beautiful moment full of lots of emotions.

Gear and settings: Camera: Sony a7 III, Sony F4/24-105 G OSS at 40mm, 1/160 sec., f/4, ISO 800.

