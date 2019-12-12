2019 Tell Us Your Story Photo Contest Finalists

Photographer: Alina Haitu

Description: This is a picture that I took at a wedding I was shooting. I named it “Forever and Ever” because of the great service I attended while taking pictures. The groom and bride were encouraged to do everything they can and go above and beyond to keep their marriage and love strong forever. I was really impressed by the tears that were coming down the bride’s face and the simple yet powerful Bible verses used to help them remember this day! It was a beautiful moment full of lots of emotions.

Gear and settings: Camera: Sony a7 III, Sony F4/24-105 G OSS at 40mm, 1/160 sec., f/4, ISO 800.