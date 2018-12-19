12 Tips For Snow Photography

Snow photography can be wonderful, fun and rewarding. But if you’re ill-prepared, it can be frustrating, tedious and leave you with no good shots at all! In this video, I cover 12 tips to help you ensure you get the most from your winter shooting experience while keeping your camera safe and dry.

From keeping your batteries lasting long and protecting your gear from the elements to lens and filter choice and use, and white balance and exposure advice, there are a dozen useful tips in this video that you’ll want to know!

