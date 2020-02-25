10 Questions With Steven John Irby

Brooklyn-based street photographer Steven John Irby is the co-owner and director of Street Dreams Magazine , which “is focused on creating community through showcasing the talents of photographers worldwide.” He took a moment to answer 10 questions for us to give some insight into his work and what motivates him as a photographer.

1. How long have you been an active photographer?

Just about eight years now.

2. Where is one of your favorite locations to shoot?

I’m honestly just happy to be alive. I’m down to shoot anywhere.

3. Which photographers do you most admire?

Joesph Rodriguez is a walking museum and an amazing person to know and talk to.

4. What inspires you creatively?

Anime, video games, sports, music, just everything that resonates with me culturally and spiritually.

5. What are you working on at the moment? What’s next?

I just finished my first TED Talk, I’m working on releasing street dreams issue 016 and 017 this year. I’m aiming for our first London gallery activation for issue 016 and bringing it back home to New York for issue 017.

6. What is one of your favorite photographs you’ve made, and why?

Any photo that reminds me of my family growing up is my favorite photo.

7. What is your primary camera? Favorite lens? Software for processing and image management?

My primary camera is my Sony a7R III, and my 85mm 1.4 G master is my go-to lens. I use Lightroom, but I suck at managing my images.

8. Which trends in photography excite you most?

Just more people being into it is exciting. New perspectives and new stories.

9. For you, what makes a compelling photograph?

An image created from the heart and you can feel it.

10. What’s a tip or bit of photography advice you wish you had when starting out?

There are no rules.