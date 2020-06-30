10 Questions With Ryszard Lomnicki

Ryszard Lomnicki lives in Galway, Ireland, and specializes in long exposure and landscape photography.

1. Where are you based?

I’ve lived in Galway, Ireland, for about 13 years, but I’m from Poland originally.

2. How did you get started in photography?

My adventure with photography started 8 years ago. Since the beginning, I was genuinely fascinated with long exposure and landscape photography. I really wanted to develop in this area of photography; however, I did my first steps in photography in the era of analog photography.

3. Which photographic subjects do you focus on?

I love the sea and everything connected to it, especially lighthouses, cliffs and sea stacks. I’d also focus on these subjects in my photography most of the time.

4. Where is one of your favorite locations to shoot?

My favorite location in Ireland is Pine Island, Connemara National Park. I love this place, and I’m coming back there only when I think the weather is interesting. I’m lucky as this place is only a few miles away from Galway.

5. Which photographers do you most admire?

Marc Adamus is my favorite photographer.

6. What inspires you creatively?

I’m inspired by the beauty of nature and the uniqueness of the moment. I try to capture it in my photographs. The most significant moment for me is being in the bosom of nature. I experience great enjoyment from it. This is the part of the process I enjoy the most. Being able to explore the wilderness, being able to capture it. I’m trying to grasp the beauty and uniqueness of the moment regardless of weather conditions.

7. What are you working on at the moment? What’s next?

For 2020 spring and summer I was planning a trip to Iceland and Tuscany. Unfortunately, I had to postpone my plans due to pandemic lockdown, but hopefully, I’ll be able to visit those places before the end of the year. In the meantime, I’m visiting several locations in County Donegal and Mayo in Ireland.

8. What is one of your favorite photographs you’ve made, and why?

One of my favorite photos is Pine Island because of the fantastic conditions that I was able to capture. Half of the frame is a rainy cloud illuminated by the rays of the rising sun and indirectly illuminating the island.

9. What’s in your camera bag?

My primary camera is the Canon EOS 6D, and my favorite lenses are the Sigma ART 12-24mm f/4 and the Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L. Filters are essential for long exposure photography. I’m currently using Haida systems: Haida Holder M15, M10, Haida Filters (NanoPro and Red-Diamond) ND3.0, ND1.8, Neutral Density Grad Filters Soft, Hard, Reverse.

10. Which trends in photography excite you the most?

From the beginning of my adventure with digital photography, it’s consistently long exposure photography.

See more of Ryszard Lomnicki’s work at ryszardlomnicki.com.