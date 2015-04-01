The sweepstakes is now over.

Learn Wedding And Portrait Photography, And Earn Money With Your Skills! The New York Institute of Photography (NYIP) is the world’s largest online photography school. NYIP students learn photography online from anywhere in the world. They have access to high-quality courses on their computer, tablet and smartphone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can complete courses in their own time, at their own pace. And they do it all with access to a personal mentor – a professional photographer who’s there to review their photos and help them improve. NYIP just released two brand-new courses in Wedding Photography and Portrait Photography! For a limited time, you can enter to win one of these two brand new-courses. WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY COURSE Course Overview

Vault from amateur to professional wedding photographer A New Outlook. See the world of contemporary, journalistic professional wedding photography and grow your own style.

Learn The Business. Define your brand and visual signature, develop packages and marketing techniques.

Professional Techniques. Discover the nuances of composition, light, exposure, framing and posing to produce world-class creative wedding shots.

Handle The Big Day Like A Pro. Working with vendors, planners, videographers and clients; we offer advice from the best.

Mentorship. Feedback on your work from a professional wedding photographer and NYIP mentor. PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHY COURSE Course Overview

See your portrait skills grow almost overnight Learn To Produce. Learn the language of posing subjects, including individuals and groups, difficult subjects, children and pets.

Visual Style. Develop your signature style and get expert advice on how to capture authentic feeling in your shots.

Master Your Tools. Pick the appropriate equipment, from lenses to lighting, backdrops to environment.

Business Training. Develop a portfolio and learn how to know your market and find your niche.

Mentorship. Feedback on your photographs from a professional portrait photographer and NYIP mentor. Click here to learn more about NYIP’s Online Photography Courses. The sweepstakes is now over.

