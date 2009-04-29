Image Information
Country fans will remember him best for his huge hit "Take This Job And Shove It" and it was the truth for him. Johnny Paycheck looked tough but I found him to be gentle, when photographing his concerts.
April 29, 2009
Big Oak Ranch, East of San Diego. This concert was May 1981.
One thought on “Trouble Always Followed”
I worked at Big Oak Ranch and was there that day in May 1981. Got Johnny Paycheck’s autograph that day, (still have it). He was a nice guy, just seemed very tired.