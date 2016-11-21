“Wild Horse Cave” by Eric Benedetti was featured in the Exit section of the November 2016 issue.

Benedetti took a number of exposures to piece this image together. Here’s how he created this photo.

“This cave in Goblin Valley, Utah which is called Wild Horse is huge—for scale I’m the person sitting on the log, it’s kind of a mind-bender to look at, but the hole at the top is actually in the roof of the cave (so straight above the camera).

Before I took these shots, I took some others about a quarter mile down from the cave, as I was taking them it got cloudy and I wasn’t sure I wanted to hike up to it because it’s quite a strenuous hike to get up to with all my camera gear. But I decided to take the risk and packed all my equipment up there. As I was setting up, probably half-an-hour later, the clouds started to clear and everything turned out fantastic by the time I was ready to take my shots. Luckily the cave faces Southeast so you can see the Milky Way perfectly as it rises above the horizon. Behind me on the wall are petroglyphs and in the top right of the picture is another hole that’s slowly forming in the roof.

Unfortunately, the cave blocks the northern star so I had to wing the polar alignment for my iOptron Skytracker, I used just a compass to align to the north after having practiced blind alignment earlier in the night when it was cloudy. This shot was taken with my Nikon D600 and Rokinon 24mm f1.4 lens on the iOptron Skytracker mount, the mount was not used for the foreground shots and turned on for the sky shots. The foreground shots are one-minute exposures, f4, ISO 400 and the sky shots are one-minute exposures, f3.2, ISO 1600. I illuminated the cave walls with six small led puck lights and one large led light stick. Altogether it took about an hour to collect all the exposures which meant the stars in the top hole had moved and the alignment with the front of the cave was off, unfortunately.

Overall it was a really really cool experience hiking up there at night and putting all this together, a great learning experience and photography memory.”

View more of Benedetti’s work at ericbenedetti.smugmug.com.