Repair Damaged Tripod Threads With This Video

We saw this tripod thread repair video making the rounds on Twitter and thought that it shared necessary and good information about camera repair that photographers can do in the comfort of their own home.

Generally, speaking threads in tripods and on the bottom of cameras are fairly solid. However, through wear and tear or negligence, like anything else, they can get damaged or stripped.

Most devices carry threads in the 1/4″-20socket size and can be a pain to repair. While in camera and in lens stability has greatly improved over the years, there are still plenty of times when you’ll want to connect a tripod or monopod to your camera.

Filmmaker Tom Antos produced a video that shows a simple fix that can be done with a fairly inexpensive kit, available on Amazon. The E-Z Lok kit comes with just four tools and extra threads. For those of you who have equipment with a size that’s different than the standard 1/4″-20 size, they do have versions with other sizes. The kit range in price from $20 to $25 dollars.

For those of you prefer to fix your own gear, Tom’s guide is a great tutorial on repair threads. That said, if you’re not technically inclined or prefer to use your warranty we still recommend watching this video just so you can how your camera fits together, plus Antos gives good advice on how to ensure you don’t break threads.

