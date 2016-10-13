The auction house, Heritage Auction, has put Ansel Adams 4×5 Arca-Swiss monorail camera up for auction. According to Heritage, this camera is the first camera used by Adams to ever come up for auction.

The lot includes more than just Adams’ camera. It will also come with three lenses, extra bag bellows, a pair of Graflex graphic film pack adapters, a compendium lens hood, Wratten gelatin filters, a dark cloth, tripod and the original carrying/shipping case with Adams name stamped on it.

Adams used the Arca-Swiss between 1964 and 1968. His most famous image made with the camera is his image of Arches, North Court, Mission San Xavier del Bac seen here:

After 1968, Adams gifted the camera to his assistant, Liliane de Cock, whose family possessed the equipment until now. Heritage Auction acquired the camera from her family.

While Heritage Auction doesn’t list the condition of the camera (they will provide it upon request), based on the images they have on their site, it looks to be in pretty good condition, if well worn.

The estimated lot worth is between $70,000 and $100,000 with Heritage setting the opening bid at $35,000. The auction will last through October 27.

For more images of the camera and equipment see the auction site here.